Heavy landslide hits Hangrum in Dima Hasao; one dead, five injured

A deadly landslide struck Hangrum village under Mahur Police Station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, claiming one life and leaving five others seriously injured.

The incident occurred amidst relentless rainfall in the region, which triggered the massive slide of earth and debris.

Local authorities confirmed that rescue operations have concluded. Emergency responders, along with district officials, rushed to the site shortly after the disaster and managed to recover the injured, who have been shifted to nearby healthcare centres for urgent treatment.



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The deceased victim’s identity has not been officially released. The condition of the five injured remains critical, according to sources at the scene.

The district administration is monitoring the situation closely, as further rainfall may pose additional risks in the hilly terrain. More details are expected as assessments of the damage continue.