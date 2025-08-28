Heavy rain paralyses life in Guwahati, waterlogging hits roads, homes and traffic

Life in Assam’s capital came to a standstill on Thursday as heavy rains submerged peripheral roads and residential areas, causing massive traffic snarls across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next 24 hours.

Continuous rainfall for 2–3 hours in the afternoon led to knee-to-chest-deep water on several major and minor roads. Areas worst affected included Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Gita Nagar, Maligaon, Hedayetpur, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Chandmari, Panjabari, Jorabat, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Rukmini Gaon, Survey, and Chatribari. Several vehicles broke down, and hundreds of homes were inundated. Severe waterlogging on stretches of National Highway-27 left dozens of vehicles stranded.



Also Read: Assam tea associations raise alarm over imports, auctions, and pesticide norms to tea board

Authorities deployed inflatable rubber boats to evacuate residents from flooded areas, while many schools delayed buses amid ongoing half-yearly examinations. Residents reported extreme commuting difficulties, with travel that normally takes minutes stretching to hours due to submerged roads. Reports of power outages further compounded the crisis.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) warned that rainfall of up to 6 cm in 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected in most parts of the city. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, keeping emergency response teams on standby, and urged citizens to take precautions and follow official advisories.

The recurring floods have renewed concerns raised by the Gauhati High Court in August 2023, which had reprimanded the state government for failing to address chronic waterlogging in the city. The court had directed submission of a mitigation plan and imposed fines on four departments for inaction.

The latest deluge underscores Guwahati’s vulnerability to urban flooding and the urgent need for effective drainage and flood management measures.