India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an alert for Tripura predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state from August 16 to 18.

In a press statement, IMD said that the low-pressure area is seen over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

“It is likely to move north-northwest wards during the next 2 days and become a Well-marked Low-pressure area over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwest wards, across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining areas during subsequent 3 days. Under the influence of the above systems isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Tripura for the next three days”, the press statement reads.

It further read that the IMD has issued, an orange alert for Gomati District for August 16 while Yellow alerts from the rest of the district.



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