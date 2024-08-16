Dr. Bibhas Ranjan Kilikdar, who took the oath as Lokayukta of Tripura on Friday, stated that corruption is a disease in society and that everyone must unite to fight against it.

He replaced senior advocate K.N. Bhattacharjee, who had been serving as Lokayukta since July 1, 2021.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Lokayukta, Dr Bibhas Ranjan Kilikdar, took place at Raj Bhawan, where Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu administered the oath.



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Later, speaking with reporters, Dr Kilikdar said, "I will work to fulfil the responsibilities of Lokayukta properly. No one can fight corruption alone. Cooperation is needed from everyone. If I receive support from all quarters, I believe we can achieve something significant in the fight against corruption. Even Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has called for zero tolerance against corruption. Corruption is a disease in our society, and we must unite and cooperate to prevent it."

During the ceremony, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan, and other senior officials were present.