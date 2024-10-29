Assam Chief Minister and BJP co-in-charge for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced significant campaigning activities set to take place in the state on October 29

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two major public rallies on November 4, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a visit on November 3, while also delivering speeches at three rallies.

CM Sarma expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a decisive victory in the elections, stating, "The people will bless us this time, and the NDA-BJP will form the government." He further criticized the incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to acknowledge his administration's shortcomings.

"Under Hemant Soren's leadership, the state government has failed to procure paddy effectively, leading to delays in the timely payment of Minimum Support Prices (MSP) to farmers. The majority of paddy is controlled by middlemen, exacerbating the struggles of our farmers," Sarma emphasized. He called on Soren to apologize to the farming community for what he termed "crimes" against them, rejecting the notion of shifting blame onto the central government for these failures.



Also read: Assam: Key suspect in DB stock scam Dipankar Barman brought to Guwahati