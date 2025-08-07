Himanta backs lawful protest against encroachers, warns of threat to Assamese identity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people of the state to protest against encroachers in a lawful manner, warning that any attempt to harm the Assamese community would have serious consequences.

His remarks came amid rising tension in Upper Assam, where student and youth organisations have reportedly issued calls asking Bengali-speaking Muslims to vacate districts like Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, and Jorhat.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati, Sarma acknowledged the growing anger among the indigenous population, stating, “People will protest if someone tries to destroy our culture and beliefs. We must firmly stand against such attempts.”

While condemning recent incidents of physical assaults, Sarma clarified that such resistance must remain within legal limits. “Nobody should take the law into their own hands, but we must protest and agitate lawfully. Our responsibility is to stand firm and resist these illegal elements because if Assamese people don't raise their voices, how can the law or police support us?” he said.

Referring to the recent eviction drive in Uriamghat in Golaghat district, the chief minister described the situation as “shocking” and said he would soon release more alarming visuals of large-scale land encroachment. “They have illegally occupied thousands of bighas of land and converted it into fisheries. This cannot be allowed to continue,” Sarma said.



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He emphasised that districts like Lakhimpur, Jorhat, and Sivasagar hold historical and cultural importance for Assam and must be protected from what he described as “illegal encroachment”. “If we don’t raise our voice now, there will not be another opportunity,” he warned.

Sarma reiterated the state government’s support for lawful protest, assuring the people that their concerns are valid and being taken seriously. “Let us protest lawfully and leave the rest to the police,” he added.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have accused the BJP-led government of fuelling communal discord by giving tacit support to divisive rhetoric. They have urged citizens to remain calm and not fall into the trap of Hindu-Muslim polarisation being stoked by certain fringe elements.

Since June, the Assam government has conducted seven eviction drives, displacing over 50,000 people, many of whom are Bengali-speaking Muslims. Most claim their families had settled in the regions decades ago after losing land in erosion-prone riverine areas along the Brahmaputra.

Sarma had earlier vowed to clear all unauthorised occupations of forest lands, satras, grazing reserves, namghars, and other public properties in a phased and systematic manner as part of the state’s effort to restore indigenous land rights.