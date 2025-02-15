Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again launched an attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, alleging his connections to a Pakistan-based non-governmental organization (NGO).

The fresh allegations surfaced through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where CM Sarma claimed that Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn, was associated with LEAD Pakistan, an organization allegedly operating under the pretext of climate change initiatives.

In his post, CM Sarma stated, "Elizabeth Colburn, wife of Hon’ble MP, worked under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in the organization LEAD Pakistan, which operated under the guise of climate change initiatives. A closer examination of his works and articles reveals a deeper and more strategic involvement, particularly in Assam. The extent of this network is now emerging as far more significant and deeply entrenched than initially thought."



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To support his claim, the Assam CM also shared an old tweet from Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, the head of LEAD Pakistan. In the resurfaced tweet, Sheikh had written, "The real problem isn't that illegal migrants from Bangladesh are going to India via Assam - it's the convergence between the nativism against Bengalis & the Hindu nationalist agenda of BJP against Muslims. Why Is India Making Its Own People Stateless?"

CM Sarma’s allegations appear to suggest a broader strategic involvement of LEAD Pakistan in matters concerning Assam, hinting at an orchestrated agenda against the state's interests.

The ongoing political tussle between CM Sarma and Congress leaders continues to escalate, especially in light of upcoming political developments in Assam. The BJP-led government has been vocal about issues related to illegal migration and national security, making this latest revelation a significant point of contention in the state’s political discourse.

As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Congress MP will respond to the fresh allegations and whether any concrete evidence will be presented to substantiate the claims made by the Assam Chief Minister.