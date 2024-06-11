Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that sub-districts will be declared in the state before August 15. He revealed that ongoing work aims to upgrade each sub-division to the sub-district level.

Speaking on the matter, CM Sarma emphasized the progress being made in this regard, stating, "Sub-districts will be announced in the state before August 15. Each sub-division will be upgraded to the sub-district level. In this regard, the work is going on."



"There will be four sub-districts in Guwahati," he stated, adding that the formation process would be completed in August. The Chief Minister made these remarks while inspecting the infrastructure of the Hajj Bhawan in Jalukbari.

Additionally, addressing the issue of by-elections in Assam, the Chief Minister mentioned that these elections would be held later than in other states.

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