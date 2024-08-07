Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on National Handloom Day announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Integrated Handloom Centre in Bokakhat, with a projected cost of Rs 56 crore. This center aims to be a hub for the entire handloom process, from extracting thread to weaving and coloring fabrics, offering a platform for Assam's traditional weavers to showcase and market their crafts.

The Handloom Centre will also include a dedicated marketing complex designed to attract both Indian and foreign tourists, particularly those visiting nearby Kaziranga. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to gain insight into the intricate weaving process behind Assam’s traditional garments, such as the iconic Gamosa, which has gained prominence at the national level, often adorned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the youth of Assam.

In his announcement, the Chief Minister highlighted Assam’s rich history with handloom, referencing Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s creation of the Brindabani Bastra, a massive 120-hand long and 60-hand wide textile masterpiece, woven centuries ago in Tatikuchi, Barpeta.

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Sarma also addressed the government’s recent efforts to protect and promote local weavers. He emphasized last year’s ban on importing Gamosas from outside Assam, ensuring that all Gamosas sold in the state are woven by local artisans. This year, the government expanded this policy to include other traditional textiles such as Mekhela Sador, Aronai, Aosai, Pohu, and Muksa.

The Assam government has committed to purchasing unsold Gamosas and other handloom products worth Rs 100 crores, similar to the procurement process for paddy. This move aims to provide economic security for the state’s weavers, particularly in districts like Golaghat, which boasts 67,000 weavers who stand to benefit from this initiative.

The Integrated Handloom Centre is expected to significantly uplift Assam’s handloom industry, reinforcing the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting traditional craftsmanship.