Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that soon in the state a semiconductor plant will be set up with an initial investment of Rs 40,000 crore.

Speaking about future investments in the state's power infrastructure, the CM said, "As Assam is reliant on power generation from other states, we are actively exploring solutions to address this issue," he announced. "In the near future, the state will witness the establishment of a semiconductor plant with a whopping investment of 40,000 crores."



Also Read: Assam power tariff is less compared to other states, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

This significant investment promises to bolster Assam's power generation capabilities, reducing its dependence on other regions.

CM Sarma addressing the Assembly session also added that the state only generates 400 MWs of power at a cost of Rs 9 and hence the tariff in the domestic category is less compared to other states.

"On issues related to power consumption across households where smart meters have been put up, the consumption has come down drastically to 60 per cent which is actually very positive as people are now alert and judiciously use power", added CM Sarma.