Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team following their remarkable victory at the Asian Champions Trophy. The team clinched their record fifth title in a thrilling tournament, reaffirming India's dominance in the sport.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Sarma praised the team's outstanding performance throughout the tournament. He remarked, "Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team on clinching their record 5th Asian Champions Trophy! 🏑" The Chief Minister further highlighted the Indian team's clinical execution on the field, particularly in the final match against China, where they showcased their skill and tenacity to secure the coveted trophy.

Expressing his pride, Sarma noted that India's success in the tournament signifies a resurgence of their status as a powerhouse in world hockey. "Heart swells with pride to see India truly reestablishing ourselves as the dominant team in world hockey," he added, reflecting the sentiments of millions of hockey enthusiasts across the nation.

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