Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised the power department for successfully restoring the power supply in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "My thanks to

@apdclsocial for swiftly restoring power supply in Guwahati and across Assam (excluding some areas in Golaghat) despite challenges from Cyclone Remal. The team's dedication amidst fallen trees, and damaged transformers and power lines showcases a new work culture in Assam."

As Cyclone Remal unleashed its fury across Assam, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, communities in various districts found themselves grappling with the devastating aftermath.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: No prestige in taking Odisha’s help; “Cyclone Remal under control”

In Guwahati's Pub Sarania area of Guwahati, two electric poles collapsed on Monday night, causing a power outage. Residents expressed dissatisfaction with the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for not addressing the issue promptly.

Most parts of Guwahati experienced power cuts due to the cyclone, but electricity has been restored in most areas except Pub Sarania.

In Nagaon district, the cyclone uprooted many trees and damaged APDCL infrastructure. Authorities are considering school closures due to safety concerns and reports of house damage.