Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 28 attended the proceedings on the first of the two-day conference of superintendents of police (SP) in Bongaigaon.

Addressing the conference, the Assam chief minister urged the Police personnel to communicate in civil and polite language to members of the public and complainants.

Further, in order to attain insurgency-free Assam, the chief minister asked the state police to examine how Indian Army personnel can be freed up from the State by completely withdrawing Armed Forced Special Powers Act.

It is to be mentioned here that insurgency has been largely defeated in the state and the Assam Police is proactively monitoring and neutralising persons who are trying to regroup.



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On the war against drugs, CM Sarma said that the annual average market rate of drugs seized during 2018-2020 in Assam was Rs 196.43 crores per annum, however, the same increased to Rs 730 Crores per annum in 2023.

Assam which was at 15th rank earlier in the registration of NDPS Act cases, has gone up to 9th position in the country.

Speaking on the crime against women and children and love jihad, CM Sarma said, "Root cause of Love Jihad is forceful conversations Police Force must develop SoPs on probing love jihad cases."

Further, the chief minister asserted that another operation to combat child marriages to begin in September.