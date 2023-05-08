Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 8 asked the state police to complete the investigation of the alleged child abuse case where a Guwahati-based doctor couple has been arrested.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Sarma further ask Assam Police to submit the charge sheet within the next 45 days and added, ''I am monitoring the child abuse case and I am of the view that the investigation will be completed within the next six months. The doctor couple has been charged under the various sections of the POCSO act''.

He also said that he will write a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court seeking a special court to expedite the trial of the child abuse case.

Assam Police on May 6 arrested Guwahati-based doctor Sangeeta Dutta from the Meghalaya border in connection to the case of child abuse.

Dr Sangeeta along with her husband Dr Waliul Islam were accused of abusing their adopted minor daughter.

However, as the matter came into the public domain, Dr Sangeeta was on the run and hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi.

The police were able to track her down and brought her to the Paltam Bazar police station at night.

Dr. Waliul, Sangeeta's husband, is being held by the police for five days in connection with the case.

Besides this, Lakshmi Rai, the caretaker who was also allegedly involved in the case, has been taken into custody by the court.

Also read: Amit Shah's Assam visit postponed to May 26th amid Manipur violence