Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today that the state is revolutionizing public service delivery by bringing over 400 citizen services, 219 business services, and 13 utility services to the fingertips of residents. With a remarkable 75 lakh (7.5 million) applications submitted digitally, this initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing accessibility and efficiency.

Sarma highlighted the initiative's impressive performance, boasting an 88% disposal rate and a high satisfaction level among citizens. “In Assam, we are taking government services to citizens' fingertips,” he stated, emphasizing the need for efficient and transparent service delivery.

The Assam Governance and Service Delivery Transformation Initiative focuses on three key areas: strengthening public finance capabilities, enhancing the efficiency of government-to-citizen (G2C) and government-to-business (G2B) services, and improving data analytics capabilities. The project's results-oriented approach has not only improved service access but has also significantly surpassed initial targets, with the digital submission of applications exceeding expectations by seven times.

Moreover, the initiative has led to a timely delivery rate of 78% for service requests, with 87.5% of applications disposed of successfully. An online monitoring system for appeals and grievance redressal further reinforces transparency, with a striking 95% satisfaction rate reported by respondents.

This citizen-centric model, as Sarma noted, serves as a robust framework for overcoming service constraints and promoting a more responsive government. The Right to Public Services Act, amended in 2019, has been pivotal in facilitating these advancements, positioning Assam as a leader in public service innovation.

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