Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 19 said that Assam is undertaking an ambitious project aimed at revitalizing 129 beels across the state, with an investment of approximately Rs 800 crore. This significant endeavor, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank, aims to enhance fish production and improve water management, marking a pivotal step towards sustainable resource conservation.

The project, named the Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT), is designed to rejuvenate approximately 4,000 hectares of beel fisheries, which are crucial to Assam’s hydrological resources. Beels, the natural water bodies of the region, play a vital role in flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, and regulating river flow, while also serving as a significant reservoir of fishery resources.

“Beels are the backbone of Assam’s hydrological resources. This project will not only revive these essential ecosystems but also give a substantial boost to indigenous fish production,” Sarma said. “We aim to enhance the water storage capacity of these beels and implement effective conservation and management of indigenous fish species.”

The SWIFT project aims to rejuvenate and restore 4,000 hectares of beel fisheries, projected to yield an additional 1,200 kg of fish per hectare annually. This increase in fish production will contribute significantly to the local economy and food security for the region’s communities, which depend on these resources for their livelihoods.

In addition to enhancing fish production, the project is set to improve water storage capacities and promote sustainable practices in resource management. By focusing on the conservation of indigenous fish species, the initiative aligns with the state’s broader goals of environmental sustainability and biodiversity preservation.

Also Read: Assam: One Bangladeshi national apprehended in Karimganj; sent across the border