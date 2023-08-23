Refuting the claims made by several veteran leaders of the saffron party being denied any active roles in the government, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that if the BJP had given priority to old members over new leaders then Sarbananda Sonowal would not have become the chief minister.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma said, "If there was old-new in BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal or Himanta Biswa Sarma would not have become the chief minister...there is no relevance of the allegation of the veteran party leaders as both the chief ministers of Assam BJP government are new members."



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Further, chief minister Himnata Biswa Sarma claimed that the sole aim of BJP is of 'Congress-free India' and for a Congress-free India new people have to come to BJP and make Sanatan strong.

Sarma asserted that he himself, his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and former Karnataka chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were the so-called “new BJP” people.

"Narendra Modi and JP Nadda have made a rule to give a miss call and join BJP so that India becomes free from Congress," the CM added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that 'Old-New' is the slogan of Congress and it is a Congress-sponsored game to make Congress leaders/workers not join BJP.