Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called for a debate on the demographic changes concerning Hindus and Muslims in the state.

He stated that such changes are occurring in parts of Lower Assam and could lead to an unprecedented human disaster.

Sarma highlighted that the Hindu-Muslim issue is the most pressing matter in the state and needs to be debated and resolved.

"The Hindu-Muslim issue is the most burning issue in the state today; we need to debate and resolve it," Sarma said in the assembly, responding to a resolution on demographic change in particular districts.



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He claimed that Hindus are migrating from areas with a 'Miya' Muslim majority, a term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.

The CM noted that demographic changes are happening rapidly in Lower Assam, resulting in Hindus losing their lands and rights, and villages with Hindu names no longer having Hindu residents.

He mentioned that a document detailing these demographic changes by polling booth is being prepared.

Sarma also announced that his government will introduce a law in April to ensure marriages take place in a dignified manner, stating that a dignified marriage is essential for a stable family.