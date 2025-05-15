Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the deep historical and spiritual ties of Hindus with Balochistan in a recent statement, highlighting the sacred Hinglaj Mata Temple—one of the 51 Shakti Peethas—as a powerful symbol of shared heritage and interfaith reverence.

“Balochistan holds profound historical and spiritual significance for Hindus, primarily as the sacred home of the Hinglaj Mata Temple,” CM Sarma wrote. The temple, located in Hingol National Park, is believed to mark the site where the head of Goddess Sati fell, making it one of the holiest sites in the Shakta tradition.



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The Chief Minister noted that for centuries, Hindu pilgrims, particularly from the Sindhi, Bhavsar, and Charan communities, have undertaken long and difficult journeys to reach the shrine. Beyond its religious importance, he emphasised that Balochistan is a testament to the ancient cultural presence of Hindus in the region, long predating the partition of the Indian subcontinent.

CM Sarma also drew attention to the unique respect the shrine commands among the Baloch people, who lovingly call it “Nani Mandir,” reflecting a rare example of intercommunal harmony and shared reverence.