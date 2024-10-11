On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's unwavering commitment to empowering girls and providing them with the necessary platforms for growth and development. He said, “Celebrating our girls today, tomorrow, and every day! Our girls are dear to us.”

Highlighting the significance of the day, CM Sarma reiterated the government's dedication to ensuring a safe and secure future for all daughters in Assam. He said, “Our daughters are our pride—empowering the goddesses within. Girls are the embodiment of the Goddess herself. They are Lakshmi, the bringer of prosperity; they are Saraswati, the source of wisdom. The government of Assam is committed to cherishing and uplifting these precious gifts of nature.”

To mark this important occasion, CM Sarma outlined several initiatives aimed at nurturing and protecting girls in the state. One of the key programs is the Nijut Moina Scheme, which provides financial support to girls for their education and aims to prevent child marriage until they complete their degrees. The scheme reflects a proactive approach to ensure that education is accessible and that girls are empowered to pursue their dreams without limitations.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced the passage of the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024. This legislation aims to prevent child marriage, ensure consent, and protect women's rights by replacing outdated laws. “This is my heartfelt promise: I will always stand by my daughters, ensuring they are safe, valued, and given the wings to soar,” Sarma asserted, reinforcing the government's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for girls.

The International Day of the Girl Child, observed on October 11 each year, serves as a reminder of the challenges that girls face worldwide. It raises awareness about gender inequality in areas such as education, nutrition, legal rights, and protection from violence and discrimination. Since its inception in 2012, this observance has advocated for greater opportunities for girls and acknowledged their potential in development policy and programming.

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