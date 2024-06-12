The Assam government has introduced a "unique scheme," called Nijut Moina for women to encourage them to continue their education with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. While announcing the scheme, Sarma claimed that distributing scooters to the students who secured first division in HSLC, improved their academic performance.

Addressing a press conference, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (June 12) said, "We used to give scooters to the girl students who secured first division, we have seen increasing trend of getting first division for the girls students."

Sarma also exuded confidence in the scheme, claiming, "this will also increase their gross enrollment ratio in higher education."

The Assam Chief Minister also informed that the scheme is expected to require an annual outflow of approximately Rs 300-350 crore. However, he noted that the amount would rise to Rs 1,500 crore per year in due course of time as the number of students increases.

In his address to the media, Sarma also said that the girl students who will avail the facility of getting a scooter from the state, will not be provided with monetary aid as one scooter costs around Rs 70,000. However, he also said that the students can opt out from the facility to get the vehicle and claim for monetary aid.

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