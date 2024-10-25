Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 25 expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates contesting the upcoming Assembly by-elections, stating, "My best wishes to all the five candidates of NDA who have filed their nominations. I am confident that the people of the five constituencies will vote for NDA decisively and we will win all seats."

Earlier today, Deeptimoyee Choudhury, the NDA candidate for the Bongaigaon constituency, officially submitted her nomination papers, bolstered by support from prominent party figures, including Minister Ranjit Kumar Das and former AGP President Atul Bora. Choudhury, the spouse of veteran politician Phani Bhushan Choudhury, now an MP, is set for a competitive showdown against Congress candidate Brajenjit Sinha.

In addition to Bongaigaon, the BJP has announced candidates for the by-elections in Behali and Dholai. Diganta Ghatowar will contest in Behali against Congress's Jayanta Barah, while Nihar Ranjan Das will challenge Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of Congress in Dholai. The last seat in the fray, Samaguri, will see BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma face off against Congress’s Tanzil Hussain.

Moreover, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has also entered the contest, nominating Nirmal Kumar Brahma for the Sidli seat. Brahma’s nomination was marked by a large rally attended by supporters, underscoring the coalition's community support. He said, "The people from all sections of society are coming forward to extend support to the UPPL candidate," reinforcing the NDA's confidence in winning the bye-elections.

Also Read: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah advocates for unity ahead of Bongaigaon by-election