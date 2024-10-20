Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended his congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates—Nihar Ranjan Das, Diganta Ghatowar, and Diplu Ranjan Sarma—who are set to contest the upcoming by-elections in the Dholai (SC), Behali, and Samaguri assembly constituencies, respectively. The bypolls are scheduled for November 13, 2024.

The BJP Central Election Committee announced the names of the candidates in New Delhi on Saturday evening. This announcement comes as a crucial move for the party as it prepares for elections that could influence its representation in Assam.

Nihar Ranjan Das will represent the Dholai constituency, while Diganta Ghatowar is nominated for Behali. Diplu Ranjan Sarma has been chosen as the party's candidate for the Samaguri constituency.

The by-polls will also take place in other constituencies, including Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Dholai, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. Key dates include the last date for filing nominations on October 25, scrutiny on October 28, and the option to withdraw nominations by October 30.

These by-elections are necessitated by the election of sitting legislators to the Lok Sabha during the general elections earlier this year. Notable transitions include BJP's Parimal Suklabaidya, who won the Cachar Lok Sabha seat, and Ranjit Dutta from Behali, who secured the Tezpur parliamentary seat. Additionally, veteran AGP leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury, who has held the Bongaigaon constituency since 1985, was successful in his bid for the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, while UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary won the Kokrajhar seat after previously representing Sidli. Congress’s Rakibul Hussain, a five-time MLA from Samaguri, also claimed a decisive victory in Dhubri.

Also Read: BJP announces candidates for upcoming by-polls in Assam