Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 4 responded to a Twitter user who used the latter's family photo and said that 'Hindu Supremacist' never let their children join right-wing militants outfits.

In his response to the user identified as Ashok Swain, Professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, Sarma said that he finds it surprising that Swain drew such drastic conclusions from just one family photograph.

Interestingly, this all started after Sarma posted a family photograph on Twitter which drew a lot of attention on social media with many highlighting that BJP leaders don't allow their children to join such outfits.

Reposting the photograph on X, formerly known as Twitter, academician Ashok Swain said, “Hindu supremacist leaders send their kids to study abroad, they wear western clothes, and enjoy a luxury life. But, they never let them join Bajrang Dal or Durga Vahini or BJP IT Cell in the name of ‘Hindus are in Danger’!”

''My son is currently 22 years old and studying. It is unfair to assume that he will not make the right choices at right age. Joining the BJP IT cell or any other organization within our ideological family requires hard work and dedication,'' Sarma tweeted.

I find it surprising that you drew such drastic conclusions from just one family photograph.

My son is currently 22 years old and studying. It is unfair to assume that he will not make the right choices at right age. Joining the BJP IT cell or any other organization within our… https://t.co/pOODHX5U4n — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 3, 2023

The Assam Chief Minister said that it should not be solely based on being the son or daughter of a leader, adding, ''Your suggestion of an easy entry to our kids gives the impression that you believe in promoting dynastic succession''.

''Do not provide an easy entry for my son. Let him earn it,'' he added.

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