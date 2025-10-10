Himanta Biswa Sarma credits BJP govt for fast-paced probe into Zubeen Garg’s death case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government deserves full credit for ensuring swift progress in the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore last month.

He asserted that the BJP government acted promptly to bring the suspects to justice, something he claimed would not have happened under Congress rule.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Dhemaji, Sarma said, “People are demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, and we are doing everything to ensure it. We have arrested all those suspected of being involved in the case. If anyone deserves credit for this effort, it is the BJP government.”

The chief minister said that five people have been arrested so far for their alleged roles in the case, adding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is progressing “on expected lines.” The charge sheet, he said, will be filed within the stipulated three-month period.

The five arrested are Zubeen’s cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta, and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. All are currently in police custody.



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“Who would have expected that the suspects would be arrested so soon? Many had alleged that I was enacting a drama, but we have taken concrete action. The suspects were thought to be seeking bail and staying away in Singapore, yet we brought them in,” Sarma remarked.

Drawing a comparison with the Congress era, Sarma alleged that the previous government had “failed to deliver justice in any case.” He added, “During Bhupen Hazarika’s death, the Congress took three days just to decide on the land for his cremation, and not a single central minister attended. In contrast, the BJP government went all out for Zubeen Garg and did everything within our capacity. There’s no such example elsewhere in the country.”

He expressed confidence that the people of Assam would appreciate the government’s effort and reiterated that the administration remains committed to seeing justice served.

Following Zubeen Garg’s death on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, more than 60 FIRs were lodged across Assam against several individuals, including the festival organisers. On Sarma’s direction, the Director General of Police transferred all FIRs to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which formed a Special Investigation Team to conduct a consolidated probe.