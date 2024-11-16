Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed strong disapproval of a police raid at the Sarala Birla School Guest House in Ranchi, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stayed on November 11. Sarma, who is also the BJP's co-incharge for the upcoming Jharkhand elections, took to Twitter to condemn the actions of the Jharkhand Police, claiming that the raid was conducted without any clear justification.

In his tweet, Sarma remarked, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah stayed at the Sarala Birla School Guest House in Ranchi on the night of 11 November. Today, Jharkhand Police raided this institution without any concrete reason, which clearly shows the growing impatience of the ruling government." He further urged government officials to carry out their duties within the framework of the law, stressing that adherence to legal protocols is essential.

The Chief Minister said, "I appeal to all government officials to discharge their duties within the ambit of the law. Compliance with the law is paramount; do not succumb to unnecessary pressure and do not compromise your integrity and impartiality to please political masters,".

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