Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 said that government of India is committed to the progress and prosperity of the Bodo community during the inauguration of the Bodoland Mahotsav in New Delhi. Addressing a vibrant gathering, PM Modi lauded the transformative impact of the Bodo Peace Accord signed in 2020, which he said paved the way for other peace accords not just in Assam but across the Northeast.

“The Bodo people have shown the country how peace and development can flourish together. In the last four years, Bodoland has witnessed remarkable development and progress, and I am overjoyed to see the transformation,” the Prime Minister said, thanking the people of Bodoland for their role in fostering peace.

PM Modi also urged youths who have joined extremist groups to take inspiration from the Bodo community. “Look at the Bodo people who chose the path of peace and development. They are a shining example of how change begins with choosing the right path,” he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the unprecedented development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) since the peace accord, backed by a ₹1,500 crore package from the central government. He further noted that the Assam government has made substantial investments of over ₹700 crore in the region, alongside an annual allocation of more than ₹800 crore to bolster development projects.

PM Modi also stated the role of the government in ensuring economic and social empowerment in Bodoland, including women’s skill development programs and employment initiatives. “Women in Bodoland are now leading the charge in development. When violence stops, progress becomes the central focus,” he remarked.

PM Modi praised the efforts to provide jobs for the youth, highlighting that over 400 militants from the NDFB had surrendered and many former extremists had been inducted into Assam Police. “Today, Bodo mothers dream of brighter futures for their children. Every Bodo family now aspires to be part of a developed and peaceful society,” he added.

PM Modi applauded the cultural resurgence in Bodoland, marked by significant events such as the Bodoland Literary Festival and the hosting of two editions of the prestigious Durand Cup in Kokrajhar. “Bodo Sahitya Sabha is playing a critical role in the growth of Bodo literature and language,” he said.

He also spoke about the exhibition showcasing traditional Bodo products, including those with Geographical Indication (GI) tags like Aronai and Dokhona, which he said symbolize the global recognition of Bodo culture. “The government’s initiatives, such as the Bodoland Sericulture Mission and Bodoland Handloom Mission, are fostering the preservation and promotion of Bodo heritage,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted Bodoland’s growing prominence as a tourism hub, citing Manas National Park as a prime example of transformation. “Once a hideout in dense forests, Manas is now a place of opportunity and ambition for the youth,” he said, stressing the role of tourism in creating employment.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Bodo leaders, including Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, who played key roles in preserving Bodo identity and fighting societal evils.

Reiterating his vision for the Northeast, PM Modi called Assam and the region “India’s Ashta Lakshmi,” or eight forms of wealth. “Development begins in the East and strengthens the entire nation,” he said, adding that the BJP-led government’s policies have lifted over 25 crore people out of poverty nationwide.

The Prime Minister highlighted significant strides in infrastructure, including the establishment of 12 medical colleges in Assam, with plans for more to come.

Recalling his visit to Kokrajhar after the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from the Bodo people. “You have made me feel like one of your own. This bond motivates me to ensure that the development of Bodoland is never compromised,” he said.

PM Modi expressed confidence in Bodoland’s bright future. “The song of peace sung by the Bodo people will resonate across the nation. Together, we will work towards preserving Bodo culture and driving the region’s development to new heights,” he said, extending his best wishes for the cultural rally scheduled for November 16.

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