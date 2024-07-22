Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grave concern over the sudden disappearance of renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah. The noted musician was reported missing earlier today in Guwahati, sparking widespread anxiety among his family, friends, and admirers.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Sarma stated, "I am deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Sri Ramen Baruah, missing since this morning. His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers." The Chief Minister has directed Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Diganta Barah to allocate all available resources and expedite efforts to locate Baruah.

Renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah has been missing since Monday, July 22 morning, prompting concerns among his family and fans. Baruah, a celebrated figure in the regional music scene, had left for the Ganesh temple in the Latasil area of the city but has since vanished without a trace.

When family members were unable to reach him by phone, they reported his disappearance to the Latasil Police Station. Authorities have initiated an investigation and have launched an extensive search operation to locate the esteemed music director.

Also read: Eminent Assamese music director Ramen Baruah missing, police launch investigation