As the state in recent days has witnessed several homegrown box office hit movies, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed a group of ministers to examine how the State Government can enrich the ongoing success of the Assamese Film Industry.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have been noticing for few days films made in Assam are gaining popularity and becoming a box-office hit."

Further CM Sarma asserted that in the Assamese film, the state government is witnessing a possibility if the film industry is given a good direction, it may give fruitful outcomes in the future.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that in a couple of days, Minister Kesahab Mahanta, Ranoj Pegu and Bimal Borah will meet the representatives of the Assamese film industry to discuss how the current trend of Assamese cinema can be enhanced.



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On the otherhand, Assamese actors are also being recognised in the Bollywood film industry.

After Diganta Borah this time Kenny Basumtary from Assam plays the role of a retired commando in Jawan.

He portrays the role of the friend of the father of Shahrukh Khan’s character in the film Jawan.

Kenny Basumatary is well known in Assam for his works in Assamese comedy films such as Local Kung Fu and Local Utpaat.

In Jawan, Kenny Basumatary from Assam will appear as Naazir Ahmed.

Kenny Basumatary from Assam had earlier appeared in Hindi films such as Shanghai, Mary Kom and Raag Desh.