Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting on Monday (July 8) to discuss the proposed reserved forest areas in the state. The meeting focused extensively on strategies for enhancing green cover and preserving the environment.

During the discussion, Sarma instructed authorities to conduct a thorough examination of various issues related to the proposed forest areas, including local settlements and land cover. He emphasised the need for a positive and constructive approach to address these concerns effectively.

ALSO READ | Himanta Biswa Sarma engages with young students, calls them "bright stars"

The chief minister highlighted the importance of balancing environmental conservation with the needs of local communities. He urged officials to take necessary measures to ensure that the creation of reserved forests contributes to the state's ecological well-being while also considering the livelihoods and interests of the residents.

Earlier in May, Sarma urged Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to grant post facto forest clearance for the construction of a commando battalion unit in a protected forest area.

The move comes after a forest official in Assam permitted the construction, aiming to curb encroachments by individuals from the neighboring state of Mizoram. However, this decision sparked controversy among local conservationists and prompted intervention from the Union Ministry.