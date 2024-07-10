In a significant move towards empowering college and university students, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially distributed the first tranche of admission fee reimbursements under the Pragyan Bharati scheme.

During the event, it was announced that a total of 94,838 students across Assam have benefited from this initiative. The funds were released directly to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), marking a substantial support measure for students.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister urged students to use the financial incentive wisely and to focus on developing skills that will contribute to making Assam one of the top five states in India. The event was attended by Vice Chancellors from various universities and other dignitaries, who expressed their support for the scheme.

Dr. Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to student empowerment and encouraged the beneficiaries to train themselves as skilled human resources, thereby enhancing the state's educational and economic prospects.

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