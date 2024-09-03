Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a four-day tour to five districts of Assam: Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Bishwanath, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia.

The tour will include several significant events.

The CM will honour martyrs who hoisted the Tiranga at Sootea Police Station in 1942, seek blessings from Gurujonas Sri Sri Madhavdev and Sri Sri Anirudhdev, chair the Assam Cabinet Meeting at Lakhimpur to make key welfare decisions, and dedicate a new Chief Minister’s secretariat at Dibrugarh.

Additionally, he will inaugurate new projects, inspect sites for upcoming educational institutions, and review the progress of those under construction.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma claims BJP membership a 'sacred maha yagya', criticizes Congress' 'parivarvaad'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 3 said that BJP's membership is a "sacred Maha Yagya" for every worker. Addressing the BJP workers in Guwahati, Sarma said that the BJP is committed to meritocracy and assailed the Congress for its "parivarvaad", or family-based politics.

There is no 'parivarvaad' in BJP but we have seen the picture of 'parivarvaad' in Congress, he said. He said that the BJP has laid a strong foundation to ensure the party does not fall prey to being ruled by a single family, which is in complete contrast to the Congress.