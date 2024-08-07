Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reflected on the future of the state, envisioning 2041 in the midst of political unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh. He stressed the need to protect religion and culture for a brighter tomorrow.

With Indo-Bangladesh borders on high alert, vigil and security has been stepped up by authorities and security forces.

Highlighting the incident as "uncertain", the Assam chief minister exalted that the state has been guarding the borders with Bangladesh.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Himanta wrote, "In these uncertain times, as we guard our borders with Bangladesh, my mind often turns to the Assam of the future, 2041."

Furthermore, he expressed the need and urgency to protect religion and culture for a brighter tomorrow. He stated, "I pray for strength and patience to sail through the present, with hope that our efforts today will lay the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. May we find the courage to protect our religion and culture."

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Guwahati has issued a high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh international border and stepped up vigil to review the situation.

In a statement issued by the BSF Guwahati PRO, the authorities informed that they have declared a state of high alert in the areas in order to prevent any security threats.

The statement also stated that commanders at all levels have been directed to remain alert and maintain vigilance and readiness to handle unforeseen situations.