Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded the Assam Cabinet on December 7, 2024, by inducting four new ministers. This expansion increases the Council of Ministers to 20 members, with one position remaining vacant, which is expected to be filled soon.

Newly Inducted Ministers:

Prasanta Phookan: MLA from Dibrugarh constituency.

Kaushik Rai: MLA from Lakhipur constituency.

Krishnendu Paul: MLA from Patharkandi constituency.

Rupesh Goala: MLA from Doomdooma constituency.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of regional representation, noting the previous absence of ministers from the Barak Valley. The inclusion of these four ministers aims to address this gap and strengthen the Council's capacity to drive development across Assam.

"There was no representation from Barak Valley in our ministry. Today we have inducted four ministers into our council. One post is still vacant and will be filled in the coming days. A lot of development activities are ongoing in Assam. The council of ministers has been strengthened with the inclusion of four ministers," said Chief Minister Sarma.

The new ministers took their oaths at a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, attended by senior government officials and party leaders.

With one ministerial position still vacant, further expansion is anticipated to ensure comprehensive representation and effective governance.

This cabinet expansion reflects the Assam government's commitment to inclusive development and balanced regional representation, aiming to accelerate progress across the state.



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