Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will preside over the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony for the much-anticipated 4-lane extradosed PSC bridge over the Brahmaputra River on December 8, 2024.

The ceremony will take place at Bathan Pam, Sualkuchi, marking the commencement of this transformative infrastructure project.

The 12.21-km bridge project is a greenfield alignment connecting Palashbari on National Highway 17 at the southern bank to Sualkuchi on the Bongshar-Sualkuchi Road at the northern bank.

The project is designed to integrate approach viaducts of 0.216 km on both sides, wetland viaducts spanning 0.864 km, a southern bank approach road of 5.387 km, and a northern bank approach road of 1.927 km.

The bridge is expected to become a linchpin for connectivity and urban development in the western region of the Kamrup Metropolitan District.



Also Read: Assam Congress chief accuses CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of 'political conspiracy'

Key benefits include:

Enhanced Urbanization: It will unlock opportunities for urbanization in the Palashbari and Sualkuchi regions.

Airport Connectivity: The bridge will establish a direct link to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for residents of Sualkuchi and nearby districts.

Access to Essential Services: Quick and seamless access to educational institutions and healthcare facilities on both banks of the Brahmaputra.

Environmental and Traffic Benefits: By reducing traffic congestion and air pollution in western Guwahati, the project promises to improve urban living conditions.

The bridge project underscores the Assam government's commitment to infrastructure development, aiming to boost economic activity and improve the quality of life for residents across the region.

This ambitious initiative, spearheaded by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam, is a testament to the state's vision of building a robust and sustainable future.