Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Rajkot's TRP game zone on May 25.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Pained by the tragic fire incident in #Rajkot. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured".

A devastating fire at the TRP game zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 20 lives, including nine children. The blaze erupted on Saturday, May 25 afternoon, prompting a swift response from several fire tenders dispatched to the scene to control the inferno and rescue those trapped inside.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava confirmed that around 20 bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital for further investigation. "The fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the fire is now under control. We are working to retrieve as many bodies as possible. Investigations will follow," Bhargava stated.

The game zone, owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki, became the site of chaos and tragedy as plumes of smoke were visible from up to three kilometers away. Amid the catastrophe, 15 to 20 children were successfully rescued from the facility.

Also read: Gujarat: Tragic fire in Rajkot game zone claims 20 lives; SIT probe ordered