A devastating fire at the TRP game zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 20 lives, including nine children. The blaze erupted on Saturday, May 25 afternoon, prompting a swift response from several fire tenders dispatched to the scene to control the inferno and rescue those trapped inside.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava confirmed that around 20 bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital for further investigation. "The fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the fire is now under control. We are working to retrieve as many bodies as possible. Investigations will follow," Bhargava stated.

The game zone, owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki, became the site of chaos and tragedy as plumes of smoke were visible from up to three kilometers away. Amid the catastrophe, 15 to 20 children were successfully rescued from the facility.

In response to the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to determine the cause and hold those responsible accountable. "We will be registering an offence for negligence and the resulting deaths. Further investigation will commence once rescue operations are completed," Bhargava added.

The community reels from the shocking loss, as authorities work diligently to piece together the events leading up to this disaster and ensure justice for the victims.

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