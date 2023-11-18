Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 18 extended brithday greetings to singer Zubeen Garg and called him as the 'True flagbearer of Assam's cultural renaissance'.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "শুভ জন্মদিন জুবিন! Heartiest greetings to music sensation and Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg on his birthday. Zubeen has been a true flagbearer of Assam's cultural renaissance & continues to mesmerise us with his mellifluous voice. Sharing one of his soulful renditions!

CM Sarma also shared one of Zubeen Garg's most popular and souldful rendition 'Silaa' on Twitter.

Zubeen, named in honour of musical legend Zubin Mehta, credits his mother, his initial music teacher, for his musical journey. He spent 11 years studying tabla under Pandit Robin Banerjee and was introduced to Assam's music by Guru Ramani Rai.

Zubeen's first composition, 'Gaane ki Aane,' was created at the tender age of 13, showcasing his early lyrical talent. However, it was the song 'Ya Ali Rahem Wali' from the 2006 film Gangster that brought him national recognition, winning him awards at the Stardust Awards, IIFA, and Filmfare Awards.

Over the past 30 years, Zubeen has recorded an impressive 35,000 songs in 40 different languages. His skills extend beyond singing to songwriting, playing instruments, and composing poems. His early music, much like that of Assam's cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, is known for its originality and positivity.

In addition to his artistic contributions, Zubeen is celebrated for his kindness, often offering assistance to his fans in times of need. His words, art, and music inspire the younger generation, reflecting the deep influence of Assam's cultural figures.

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