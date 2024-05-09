In a heartening gesture of encouragement and support, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 9 extended warm congratulations to the students who successfully cleared their Higher Secondary exam this year.

The Chief Minister's message of felicitation came in the wake of the recent announcement of results by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Sarma conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the successful students, expressing optimism for their future endeavours.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who have passed the Higher Secondary examination this year. Keep striving for excellence in the coming years.For all those who couldn't acheive the desired results, don't be disheartened. Embrace determination, challenge your limits - you shall succeed❤️".

On the other hand Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu also took to micro-blogging site X and wrote, "Congratulations! 88.64% students have passed. Arts (88.24%) Sc (90.29%) Com (88.28%) Voc (85.78%). 273908 students had appeared the exam; 242794 students have passed. In 2023, results were declared on 6 June. I appreciate AHSEC for the results on time".

Also read: Assam: AHSEC declares class 12 results 2024, Sivasagar district reigns supreme in Commerce stream, Tamulpur for Science