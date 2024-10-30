Amid protests across Guwahati against the felling of historic trees around Dighalipukhuri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured preservation of the city’s heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure.

The Assam Chief Minister asserted that the authorities are working to protect the old trees in the area where flyovers are being constructed from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati.

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Additionally, Sarma urged stakeholders to give the Public Works Department some time to explore an alternative proposal and evaluate its feasibility.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Himanta stated, "I want to assure you that the government is deeply committed to preserving our city’s heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure. In constructing the flyovers from Dighalupukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area. I urge all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility."



Construction of a nearly six-mile-long flyover from Reserve Bank to Noonmati is already underway. However, the project has sparked widespread discontent among local residents and the people of Guwahati after a recent change in the flyover's design, which now includes the Tayabullah Road, potentially threatening the heritage and beauty of Dighalipukhuri.

Authorities on October 28 marked around 25 trees along the Tayabullah Road and in front of Handique Girls’ College with yellow crosses for felling, including some trees that are reportedly over 200 years old.