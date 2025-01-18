Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a significant milestone regarding the state’s economic growth, announcing around 50 per cent surge in revenue since the BJP came into power in the state in 2016.

“Our growth is now increasingly being powered by the state’s own revenue,” Sarma stated, emphasising the success of efforts to strengthen internal revenue streams.

He assured that the state will continue its focus on bolstering economic growth and development through sustainable revenue generation strategies.



Also Read: Advantage Assam 2.0 seeks UK investments with London roadshow

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, "Assam's growth is increasingly being driven by the State's own revenue which has shot up by almost 50% since we assumed office. Our efforts to strengthen our internal revenue to power our developmental avenues will continue unabated."

It is to be mentioned here that in the fiscal year (FY) 2021-22, Assam’s total revenue stood at Rs 23,113 crore, which rose to Rs 30,263 crore in FY 2022-23. The revenue further increased to Rs 34,081 crore in FY 2023-24, reflecting consistent growth and fiscal health.

Sarma's statement underscores the state’s progress toward fiscal self-reliance and its commitment to driving infrastructure and social development through internal resources.