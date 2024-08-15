Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday stated that the state's future is "not secure" due to the declining population balance between Hindus and Muslims.

During the Independence Day celebrations, Sarma mentioned that indigenous people have become defensive because they are a minority in 12-13 districts.

Hoisting the Tri-Colour here, Sarma also said that the indigenous people have gone in a defensive mode due to demographic change in Assam as "we are a minority in 12-13 districts".



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"The future of Assam is not secure for us. The Hindu-Muslim population balance is declining fast. The Muslim population in 2021 rose to 41 per cent, while the Hindus were down to 57 per cent. The rest is shared by Christians and other communities," he claimed.

He highlighted that the Muslim population rose to 41 per cent in 2021, while the Hindu population decreased to 57 per cent, with the rest comprising Christians and other communities.

Sarma urged all communities to follow family planning norms and be aware of polygamy.

He emphasised the need for a strong state government to protect Indigenous people and expressed his commitment to safeguarding their interests.