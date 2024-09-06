Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the CM's secretariat in Dibrugarh town, the first such facility outside the state's capital Dispur.

Several key decisions were taken by the chief minister in his first sitting in the new office, official sources said.

“Today, I had the privilege to join Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya and my other colleagues to dedicate the Chief Minister’s secretariat in Dibrugarh. This secretariat is not just a building but illustrates our sustained efforts to bring governance closer to the people,” Sarma posted on X.

Notably, CM Sarma will be residing in Dibrugarh four days every month to address the concerns of the people in Upper Assam more effectively.

People of nine districts Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Charaideo, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, can now access administrative services locally, relieving them from travelling to Guwahati.

The Assam CM also assured that faster decision-making and quicker implementation of projects will be seen in the coming months due to these efforts.



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