Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated a modern 17.5-meter footbridge at GS Road, Paltan Bazar, marking a significant milestone in the state’s urban infrastructure development.

Built at a cost of Rs 17 crore, the footbridge is designed to enhance pedestrian safety and ease traffic congestion in one of the city’s busiest areas.

The new facility boasts several advanced features aimed at inclusivity and convenience:



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Lift for Divyangjans to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Escalator for Women and Senior Citizens to provide hassle-free access.

Advanced Drainage System to prevent waterlogging during rains.

Safety Room for emergency assistance and security.

The footbridge is expected to significantly improve traffic flow on GS Road and provide a safe, convenient pathway for pedestrians in the bustling Paltan Bazar area.

This project aligns with the Assam Government's broader vision of transforming urban spaces into sustainable and inclusive environments.