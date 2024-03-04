Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched the south bank corridor of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge.

Designed with the latest technology, the Corridor will mitigate traffic in the Bhootnath to Machkhowa stretch and has been built at a cost of Rs 326 crore.

Addressing a gathering, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the ambitious project has already witnessed 82 per cent completion and is scheduled to be inaugurated in December 2024 by PM Modi.



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This six-lane bridge-cum-road project is aimed at mitigating the traffic congestion in Guwahati. Sarma has confirmed that the project, which spans across the Brahmaputra to connect Guwahati and North Guwahati, is on schedule for completion by Diwali 2024.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Trumpet Interchange at Gauripur T Junction in Kamrup District as part of 'Vikas Yatra'.

This 5.482 km long interchange, costing around Rs 408 crore will reduce traffic congestion on the bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, along with mitigating congestion at the Gauripur T Junction in the North Bank.