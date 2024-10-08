Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude and congratulated the BJP Jammu & Kashmir karyakartas for increasing the party's tally to 29 seats, up from 25 seats in 2014.

The BJP won nearly two-thirds of all the seats it contested.

With the BJP emerging as the second-largest party, it marks a complete rout for the Congress in Jammu and a setback for those advocating the reintroduction of Article 370, said the Assam chief minister.

"Gratitude and congratulations to our @BJP4JnK Karyakartas for improving the party’s tally to 29 seats compared to 25 seats in 2014. BJP won nearly 2/3 of all seats it contested. With BJP emerging as the 2nd largest party, it is a complete rout for the Congress in Jammu and defeat for those wanting to reintroduce Article 370. Under Aadarniya @narendramodi Ji’s leadership Jammu & Kashmir saw the most enthusiastic democratic process in several decades. Today’s results is an endorsement for the efforts to defeat anti-national forces and bring the region to a path of peace and progress."



Also Read: J&K Assembly election results: Farooq Abdullah says Omar will become CM as National Conference nears victory

After the National Conference party and its ally Congress crossed the halfway mark in the Assembly election results on October 8, party chief Farooq Abdullah stated that his son Omar Abdullah will become the next chief minister.

Speaking to media persons, Farooq Abdullah said, "People have given their mandate. They have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5 (abrogation of Article 370). Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister."

At the time of filing of this report, the National Conference had won seven constituencies and was ahead on 34 seats. With its INDIA bloc ally Congress, which is leading on six seats, the party is comfortably ahead of the halfway mark of 46 in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.