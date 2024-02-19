Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative, PM Surya Ghar.

The scheme aims to empower families by promoting sustainable energy use.

Sarma expressed his admiration for the project, highlighting its potential to transform India's energy landscape and contribute to a greener future.

Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Under Hon PM Shri

@narendramodi

Ji's leadership, India continues its march towards a greener, brighter future.

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by Hon PM is a groundbreaking initiative which is designed to illuminate 1 crore households across India, offering up to 300 units of free electricity each month. With an investment exceeding Rs 75,000 crores, this ambitious scheme is not just about providing light; it's a transformative step towards sustainable energy. Families will experience reduced power bills, allowing them to allocate resources elsewhere. Additionally, this initiative promises to generate employment opportunities, driving economic growth and empowerment."



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What is PM Surya Ghar Scheme?

With incentives of up to Rs. 78,000, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana seeks to increase rooftop solar installations.

This applies to homes that consume more over 300 units a month and bigger systems that are larger than 3 KW.

Households are eligible to get a subsidy of Rs 30,000 per KW for solar panels up to 2 KW and Rs 18,000 per KW for panels up to 3 KW.

Applicants can register online at https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in/consumerRegistrationl Eligible households can apply online for installation, await feasibility approval from the distribution company (DISCOM), then install the plant and receive subsidies within 30 days of installation.

Applications for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana are currently being accepted in order to supply 300 units of free energy per month to one crore families. The Centre offers subsidies of up to Rs 78,000, however the amount awarded varies based on the installed solar panel capacity.

The homeowner may apply for a bank loan if they are unable to pay the outstanding balance. Installing rooftop solar PV systems is possible on any kind of roof with enough load capacity. A 1 kW solar power plant may produce 4 to 5.5 units in a day on a clear, bright day.