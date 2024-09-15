Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt gratitude to the officers and staff involved in the successful and peaceful conclusion of the first Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE).

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister praised the government's workforce for their diligent efforts in managing this significant task without any complications.

He emphasized the importance of the peaceful execution of the examination, noting it as a monumental achievement. "The first ADRE exam has concluded peacefully. My deepest gratitude to all the officers and staff of the Assam Government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issues," Sarma stated.

Reiterating his commitment to the youth of Assam, he assured that transparency would continue to be the cornerstone of government recruitment, promising an open and fair process for future job seekers in the state.

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