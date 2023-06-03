Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 3, 2023, launched the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in all State Universities and colleges.

Assam is one of the first states across the country to implement NEP 2020.

From now on, all Higher education institutions across the state will be offering a 4-year UG programme.

The courses are based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to revolutionize the Indian education system.

The GU-FYUGP program will be implemented on the University campus and all affiliated colleges of Gauhati University.

Also Read: Gauhati University to launch NEP 2020-based four year under graduate program in August 2023

The University will offer two types of degrees – a Bachelor’s Degree in a Stream and a Bachelor’s Degree in a Discipline. Under the stream-wise category, GU will offer 39 Bachelor’s Degrees, and under various disciplines, GU will offer 28 standalone degrees, including Bachelor’s Degree in Vocational Studies.

To ensure the successful implementation of the new program, the university has already discussed the matter and received approval from various committees and forums. The Academic Council under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University, also approved the syllabi for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP).

The Regulations of FYUGP of Gauhati University, in line with NEP 2020, provide options for multiple entries/exits, including a Certificate or a Diploma or Degree with or without a Major or a Degree (Honours) or a Degree (Honours) with Research at various levels in all affiliated colleges under Gauhati University and at Gauhati University campus.