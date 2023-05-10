Taking affordable medical assistance to the masses, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 10 launched the Ayushman Assam Scheme in Guwahati.

Further from the scheme around 27 lakh families will be benefitted under which 5 lakh of cashless treatment will be forwarded to the people with ration cards.

The Scheme will be available in more than 300 hospitals in Assam and around 2000-3000 hospitals around India the scheme will be applicable.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 14 announced that every family with a ration card in the state will be covered under Ayushman Bharat and will free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

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CM Sarma also asserted that the state government has decided to open Bsc Nursing in all the state medical colleges in Assam with the objective to produce nurses with knowledge of foreign languages and soft skills training including digital literacy.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that this year three more cancer hospitals will be open in the state along with seven more hospitals in the pipeline.

Sarma made this announcement in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati and added, ''From April 14, at least 1.10 crore families will receive Ayushman Bharat cards at their doorsteps''.

''Every household having ration cards will be covered under Ayushman Bharat and receive free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Beginning today, 1.10 crore households will receive Ayushman Bharat cards at their home,'' Sarma tweeted.